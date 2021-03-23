Union Cabinet approves MoC between India and Japan in field of water resources

The Union Cabinet on March 23, 2021, was apprised of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between Japan and India.

It aims at achieving improved irrigation facilities, water security, and sustainability in water resources development.

According to the official statement, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi was apprised of the MoC which was signed between the Water and Disaster Management Bureau, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Jal Shakti Ministry in the field of water resources.

Significance:

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed for the development of the cooperation in the field of water technology and water and delta management in order to increase the knowledge, exchange of information, scientific and technology allied experience as well as for the implementation of the joint projects between India and Japan.

The MoC between the two nations will also help in achieving the improved irrigation facility, water security as well as sustainability in the water resources development.