Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on cooperation in sports and youth affairs

The bilateral exchange programmes between India and Maldives in the field of sports and youth affairs will help in expanding the expertise and knowledge in various fields. 

Created On: Mar 16, 2021 18:13 ISTModified On: Mar 16, 2021 18:13 IST
India-Maldives MoU in sports

The Union Cabinet under the Chairmanship of PM Modi on March 16, 2021, apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Maldives.

The MoU was signed in November 2020 between the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of Maldives and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India for cooperation in sports and youth affairs.

Objective:

The bilateral exchange programmes between India and Maldives in the field of sports and youth affairs will help in expanding the expertise and knowledge in the field of sports medicines, sports science, participation in youth festivals and camps, coaching techniques which will result in the improvement in performances of India’s sportspersons in the international tournaments. It will also strengthen bilateral relations between India and Maldives.

Benefitting all sportspersons:

The benefits arising from the bilateral cooperation in the area of sports and youth affairs with the sports ministry of Maldives will be equally applicable to all the sportspersons of India irrespective of their region, caste, creed, gender, and religion.

