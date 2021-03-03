Union Cabinet approves pact between India, Fiji for co-operation in agriculture sector

The Indian Government on March 3, 2021, approved a pact between India and Fiji for co-operation in agriculture and the allied sectors.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, gave its approval to the signing of MoU between the Ministry of Agriculture, India and the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Fiji. The agreement will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for 5 years.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between India and Fiji will provide for cooperation in various areas which will include the promotion of joint ventures between the private sectors of both countries.

MoU signed between India and Fiji: Key Highlights

• The MoU will provide for an exchange of scientific experts, research personnel, technical trainees, and specialists; development of infrastructure for agriculture; technology transfer; development of human resources through training officers and farmers by conducting workshops and seminars.

• India and Fiji will work together for the promotion of investment in value addition and marketing of agricultural commodities.

• The agriculture ministries of both countries will promote capacity development in all the areas of agriculture as well as the direct trade of agriculture products.

• The ministries, through MoU, will also do joint planning and development of research proposals as well as the execution of programmes and research projects.

Indo-Fiji Working Group:

A Joint Working Group between India and Fiji will also be constituted under the MoU. The group will set down the plan, procedures and will recommend programmes of cooperation towards achieving its aim with the help of executing agencies of both nations. The Joint group will hold its meeting alternatively in Fiji and India once every two years.