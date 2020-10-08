Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was 74.

The news of the political leader's death was shared by son Chirag Paswan through a tweet. The tweet read, " Papa… Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa .."

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

His death has added another shock to the Indian politics, after the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted paying their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he is saddened beyond words. PM Modi stated that there is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. He said that Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President tweeted saying that the nation was lost a visionary leader. He said that the late leader was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. "He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized, said President."

A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan: About him

• Ram Vilas Paswan was an Indian politician from Bihar. He was a part of the Union Cabinet and served the portfolio of the Union Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

• The late politician was also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party.

• He was currently serving as a member of the Upper House of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Previously, he had been elected to the Lok Sabha eight times.

• He had began his political journey as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969.

• He later joined Lok Dal in 1974 and was appointed its general secretary. He had been among the leaders who had opposed the emergency and was arrested for the same.

• He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 as a Janata Party member from Hajipur constituency.

• He was elected again in 1980, 1989, 1996 and 1998, 1999, 2004, and finally 2014.

Lok Janshakti Party Formation

Ram Vilas Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 2000 and he was chosen as its President. He aligned his party with the ruling United Progressive Alliance government in 2004 and served the post of Union Minister in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Steel.

However, he lost the 2009 elections and was later elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2010 and served till 2014. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 General Elections from Hajipur constituency.