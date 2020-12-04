Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs. 4,127 crores in Nagaland

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on November 4, 2020, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 15 National Highway projects in Nagaland. Chief Minister of Nagaland Nephi Rio was also present on the occasion.

The NH projects have a length of about 266 km and involve a cost of Rs. 4,127 crores. While speaking at the event, the union minister noted that the central government is committed to the development of the North East region and Nagaland.

He also informed that 667 km have been added to the National Highway network in Nagaland in the last 6 years depicting a growth of nearly 76%. The minister further mentioned that the NH network has been extended to 1,547 km up from 880.68 km till 2014.

Further strengthening the pace of development in North East, inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 15 National Highway Projects in Nagaland with an investment of Rs. 4,127 Crores in the presence of Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio,... pic.twitter.com/r7Tp94ZMhp — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2020

Significance of Kohima-Mao road:

While talking about Kohima-Mao road of 26.25 km road for which the foundation stone has been laid, the minister of road transport and highways informed that this stretch is also a significant part of Asian Highway (AH-1) which connects to Myanmar. It will greatly improve the connectivity of Kohima city to the Manipur border.

The road is also significant for the socio-economic progress of Nagaland. The minister added that better roads will help in improving the growth of the trade and industry and will help in the marketing of local products from various resources.

Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, North East is developing faster than ever. The 270 Km long projects will further ease inter district and inter state transportation, thus providing better employment opportunities and prosperity in the state. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/hNiYcLw9nA — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 4, 2020

Infrastructure Development in Nagaland:

The Union Minister during the inaugural event informed that all most all the districts in Nagaland have now been connected, except a few, to a network of National Highways.

He also requested the Chief Minister of the state to send the estimates for Land and Damage Compensation regarding Kohima bypass. The Minister continued that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited- NHIDCL has decided to take up two-laning of Kohima-Mao road in Nagaland state and that the civil work has already been awarded on September 30, 2020.

Request for development of foothill roads in the state:

During the event, the Chief Minister of Nagaland requested Mr. Gadkari to consider the development of foothill roads in the state to which the union minister responded that the same has been under the consideration.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of the Dimapur-Kohima road and called it the lifeline of Nagaland. To this, Gadkari responded that the work has been in progress and 70% to 80% of the work has already been done. The NHIDCL has done rigorous efforts for bringing the projects on track and to enhance the progress of work.

The Union Minister has also urged the state’s Chief Minister to further review the National Highways works to resolve the issue.