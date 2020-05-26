Union Power Minister assessed the power infrastructure post Amphan

The Union Minister of Power, RK Singh, on May 25 reviewed the restoration of power systems in Odisha and West Bengal post-cyclone Amphan via video conferencing.

RK Singh, on the occasion mentioned that the cyclone caused extensive power disruptions but the restoration work has been carried out swiftly. He also informed that the Inter-State Transmission System was restored within a few hours.

The Union Minister assured that the restoration of power had been completed in Odisha and the work has been in progress in Kolkata as well as some other districts of West Bengal.

Review of the Power restoration:

The Union Minister of Power had directed the ministry officials stating that apart from the assistance that was made available, there should also be the mobilization of additional manpower through National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) and it should be made available to the Power Department of West Bengal in order to assist them in restoration work.

He further assured that the ministry will remain in touch with the state governments so as to provide every possible necessary help. For the restoration work Central Power PSUs had also provided the resources to carry out the power restoration of local power in cyclone-affected areas.

During the review of the progress of power restoration, the union minister was joined by the Principal Secretary, Odisha and Additional Chief Secretary Power, West Bengal; Chairman of various DISCOMS; Central Additional Secretary Power; Centre’s Secretary Power; CMD of power grids and various other senior officials.

Precautions taken by the Power Ministry during Cyclone Amphan:

The Power Ministry had earlier informed that adequate arrangements were made to handle the supply situation during Amphan Cyclone:

• 24x7 control rooms were set up in Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata by NTPC and PGCIL.

• PGCIL had also set up a 24x7 control room at PGCIL Manesar.

• The Power Ministry had assured that the necessary support to the state power utilities for any damages to the State Line Transmission or Power Infrastructure because of the Cyclone.

• Emergency Restoration Systems along with adequate manpower had been placed at key locations. These locations were to be used in case if any transmission tower had collapsed or transmission lines had been disrupted.