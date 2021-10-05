United Nations: Over 800 Indian peacekeepers honoured with prestigious UN Medal

Over 800 Indian peacekeepers serving in the United Nations mission in South Sudan have been honoured with a prestigious UN medal. The Indian peacekeepers have been awarded for their service on the completion of their deployment.

According to a news report on the website of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), 800 Peacekeepers from India were recently honored with the United Nations medal for their committed service to the cause of durable peace in the world's youngest nation.

The Force Commander of UNMISS Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaiker lauded the Indian battalion for successfully completing its tour of duty. He also praised the efforts by the Indian Peacekeepers in rescuing and sheltering 32 humanitarian personnel in Renk and for ensuring their safe evacuation to Juba.

Indian Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Indian Peacekeepers in South Sudan had to assume operational responsibility immediately with a threat of imminent intercommunal clashes. Their presence and patrolling acted as a much-needed deterrent at the time which enabled citizens to go about their daily lives without fear.

Vishnu Sharma, India’s Ambassador to South Sudan who was the guest of honour at the medal parade, said that the commitment, courage, and sacrifice by the Indian Peacekeepers for the cause of lasting peace in South Sudan is a ‘beacon of hope for the communities they are on the grounds to serve. He added that the peacekeepers have done the UN and their country proud.’

Work done by Indian Peacekeepers in South Sudan

• Vishnu Sharma also noted the contribution of Indian Veterinarians who had treated thousands of animals and had built capacities among livestock owners on animal management further boosting their economic stability.

• The Acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Malakal Christian Mikala appreciated peacekeepers for their consistent engagements with the local communities of South Sudan.

• The Peacekeepers were also instrumental for extensive patrolling in their area of responsibility. They were able to build a relationship of trust and confidence with the communities across the Upper Nile.

• Indian peacekeepers in South Sudan will be remembered for leaving a positive legacy of peace and capacity building.

Background

As of August 2021, a total of 19,101 uniformed personnel have been deployed with UNMISS. Currently, India is the second-highest troop-contributing country to the mission with 2,389 military personnel deployed and an additional 30 police personnel posted with UN Mission in South Sudan.