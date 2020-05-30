Unlock 1- MHA announces Unlock 1 from June 1, Lockdown extended in containment zones till June 30

Unlock 1: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines for unlock 1 from June 1, 2020. Under the new guidelines, the lockdown has been extended in the containment zones till June 30 and almost everything will be opened in the remaining areas.

The Ministry notification stated that the containment zones will be decided by the district authorities, taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities allowed: MHA #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/ViPB0nfpJY — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Containment Zones

What will be allowed/ not allowed?

Only essential activities will be allowed in the containment zones. There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of the zones, except for medical emergencies or for the maintenance of the supply of essential goods and services.

There will be intensive contact tracing in containment zones, clinical interventions and house-to-house surveillance.

States can also identity buffer zones outside containment zones, where more coronavirus cases are likely to occur. Necessary restrictions can be considered in the buffer zones as well by the district authorities.

Unlock-1

The government has issued new guidelines for phased reopening of all activities outside the containment zones for the period of next one month under UNLOCK-1.

What will remain closed?

Metro Rail: In the new phase of staggered opening up of the economy amid coronavirus outbreak, the metro services will remain closed for all commuters until further notice.

Night Curfew: The movement of individuals will remain prohibited between 9 am to 5 pm throughout the nation, except for essential services. The local authorities will be issues orders for areas under their jurisdiction to implement the same under appropriate provisions of law such as under Section 144 of CrPC.

Protection of Vulnerable Persons: People above the age of 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Unlock- Phase 1

Unrestricted movement of people/ goods: There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or approval will be required for such movements.

Air/ Rail Travel: The movement of passenger trains, shramik trains and domestic passenger air travel and movement of Indians stranded outside the country, evacuation of foreign nations and sign-in and sign-off of Indian seafarers will continue as per the standard operating procedures issued by the centre.

Cross-border Trade: The movement of all types of goods and cargo shall be allowed by all states/ union territories for cross border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.