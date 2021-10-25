UP reports first Zika Virus case, Centre sends team after IAF Officer tests positive

Uttar Pradesh has reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur. The news was shared by Dr. Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kanpur on October 24, 2021.

Singh said, “One person infected with Zika Virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force Personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and workplace.”

Nepal Singh further added, “House to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning was undertaken with the help of municipality. 22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were also sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing.”

First Zika Virus case in Uttar Pradesh: Key details

• The first patient of Zika Virus was detected in Kanpur on October 23 after a laboratory in Pune confirmed the infection on a 57-year old warrant officer of the Air Force Station.

• As per the Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur, the officer is being treated at 7 Air Force Hospital in the district with a high fever. His blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune after his temperature remained alarmingly high for a week.

• At least 200 more samples of those who came in contact with the patient and those with similar symptoms have also been dispatched to the Pune lab and isolated in their homes.

• A team of health experts from Delhi has been rushed to Kanpur to contain the spread of contagion. The UP health department had already formed two medical teams on October 24.

• A team headed by an Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Subodh Prakash also went to the locality of Kanpur, where the officer resides, and collected the samples of 200 people, including his wife, daughter, and son. His family, however, lives in Pune and Bangalore and is currently present in Kanpur.

Centre sends team to Uttar Pradesh

A high-level multidisciplinary team by the Central Government has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to monitor the first reported case of Zika Virus.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Dept, take a stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether Union Health Ministry’s Action Plan for Zika Mgmt is being implemented. It'll also recommend necessary public health interventions for mgmt of Zika in the UP. — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

The central team will work closely with the Health Department of the UP, will take stock of the situation on the ground, and will assess whether the Health Ministry’s Action Plan for Zika Mgmt is being implemented in the state.

The team will also recommend the necessary public health interventions for the management of the Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh.

What is Zika Virus? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zika Virus is transmitted by Aedes Mosquitoes. The virus was first identified in humans in Tanzania and Uganda in 1952. The symptoms of the virus generally include rashes, mild fever, muscle and joint pain, conjunctivitis, or headaches and most of the symptoms last for 2 to 7 days. Zika Virus can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse. The experts have also been able to figure out an association between Zika Virus infection and adverse pregnancy and fetal outcomes. The virus doesn’t spread like COVID, it’s vector-borne like dengue.

Zika Virus in India

1. The first case of the Zika Virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 8, 2021. As per a WHO report, the Zika viral RNA was detected through RT-PCR testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune in a blood sample collected from a 24-year old pregnant woman in Trivandrum.

2. Maharashtra, on July 31, had also reported its first Zika Virus case from Belsar Village in Pune district when a 50-year old woman was tested positive.