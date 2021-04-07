US announces every adult eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from April 19

The President of the United States Joe Biden announced on April 6, 2021, that every adult in the country will be eligible for the Coronavirus vaccination from April 19. The announced date is two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline that Joe Biden had targeted previously.

In his remarks at the White House, the President said that by no later than April 19, every adult in the US aged 18 years or above will be eligible to be vaccinated. No more confusing rules and restrictions.

He also urged the senior citizens in the country to get themselves vaccinated before the eligibility expands to all the adults from April 19.

The President informed that during his 75 days in office, 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered with 75% of senior citizens receiving at least one shot. He added that he expects 200 million COVID-19 vaccinations to be done by the time he completes 100 days in office.

By April 19, every adult will be eligible to be vaccinated. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

US to share access vaccine doses with other countries:

President Jo Biden informed that the US will share the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries tentatively by the end of the summer of 2021.

He mentioned that the country has access to more vaccines than required to take care of every citizen and that the government is helping other poor countries, the nations around the world that don’t have time, money, or expertise.

So until this vaccine is available to the world and the infections are controlled in other countries, we are not completely safe.

Despite the progress we’re making as a nation, I want every American to know in no uncertain terms that the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. pic.twitter.com/gZTkXC7czX — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in US:

The US President, during the announcement, warned that the infected cases in the country were continuing to rise with deadly new variants spreading. He added that it will take several more months for most adults to be vaccinated and urged people to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing.

The President warned that the country is not at the finish line and still has a lot of work to do. Until more people are vaccinated, everyone must wash their hands, follow social distancing and mask up in a recommended mask from CDC.