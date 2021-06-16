US COVID-19 deaths cross 6 lakh mark: California reports highest deaths, New York second highest

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States crossed 600,000 mark on June 15, 2021, as per the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 infection have risen to 600,012 and the overall COVID case tally has reached 33.4 million, according to the CSSE data.

US President Joe Biden's official Twitter account tweeted saying, "Today we passed a grim milestone: 600,000 lives lost from COVID-19. My heart goes out to all those who’ve lost a loved one. I know that black hole that seems to consume you, but a time will come when their memory brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes."

Key Details

• As per CSSE data, California has reported the highest number of deaths in the US with 63,191 fatalities, followed by New York that has reported the nation's second-largest deaths of 53,558.

• Texas has reported the third-highest number of deaths with 51,940 fatalities and Florida has the fourth highest with 37,265 deaths.

• Among other states, the ones that reported over 20,000 deaths include Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, New Jersey and Michigan.

• The United States is the world's worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's highest number of cases and death toll, accounting for almost 20 percent of the global cases and 15 percent of global deaths.

• The COVID-19 deaths in the US hit 100,000 on May 27, 2020 and doubled to 200,000 on September 22nd.

• The death toll further reached 300,000 on December 14 and quickly surged to 400,000 on January 19th and passed more than half a million on February 22, 2021.

• While it took nearly four months for the national death toll in the US to double from 100,000 to 200,000, it jumped to 300,000 in less than three months and then to 400,000 and 500,000 in around a month itself respectively.

• The national death toll then rose from 500,000 to 600,000 at a much slower pace in almost four months, as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Background

The national death toll in the United States is the largest in the world, ahead of Brazil and India. However, the US also bounced back by organizing one of the world's most effective immunization drives.

In New York that saw second-highest number of deaths, almost more than 70 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose and the city has finally lifted almost all of its restrictions.

California, which was the first US state to go under a lockdown just 15 months ago, lifted almost all its pandemic-related restrictions including social distancing rules on June 15, 2021. The state celebrated its 'reopening day'.

All fully vaccinated people in the state will be able to move around without the need for masks. Certain exceptions still remain including in public transport, schools and hospitals.

US President Joe Biden has set July 4th as the target date for 70 percent of US adults to have received at least one vaccine dose.