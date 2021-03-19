US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III to arrive in India today

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III is scheduled to arrive for a three-visit in New Delhi, India today, on March 19, 2021. He will be meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the visit.

US Defence Secretary is also expected to meet India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and they are likely to discuss China and other important regional security issues including Afghanistan.

The Indian defence ministry said that the US Defence Secretary's visit to India as part of his first overseas travel emphasises the strength of the India-US strategic partnership. This is the first visit by a top Biden administration official to India.

Key Highlights

•The US Defence Secretary will be visiting India from March 19 to 21st. He will be meeting the top political and military leadership of the country.

•The discussions between him and the National Security Advisor will be the first major interaction between the two sides during the visit.

•Lloyd J Austin III will also be calling upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20, 2021.

•He is also expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the second half on March 20th.

Background

India and the United States have been working closely together after China's military transgressions to change the status quo in the eastern Ladakh area in May 2020.

The United States also helped India by providing timely defence hardware supplies during the conflict besides sharing important satellite feed and inputs.

Another major area of focus for both India and the US has been the Indo-Pacific region, which is an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean including the South China Sea.

China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean have been seen as actions to challenge the established rules-based system in the region.

Many countries including India, the US, France and Australia attempted to re-establish a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region and thwart China's advances.