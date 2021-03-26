US Government co-sponsors resolution led by EU over human rights concerns in Myanmar

The United States on March 24, 2021, decided to co-sponsor a resolution led by the European Union highlighting the ongoing Human Rights Concerns, including for Rohingyas.

The developments since February 1 in the 46th session of United Nations Human Rights Council- UNHRC were also recalled.

The European Union Council on March 22, 2021, had imposed sanctions on the 11 individuals who were responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as the subsequent military and police repression against the peaceful demonstrators.

While addressing the session in the United Nations Human Rights Council- UNHRC, the US urged the military in Myanmar to restore the democratically elected government in the country and release those who have been unjustly detained. The US also asked the military to refrain from any form of violence on the citizens of Burma.

The resolution by the EU renewed the mandate of the special rapporteur and also the continued support for the independent investigative mechanism for Myanmar.

US condemns military actions in Myanmar:

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had earlier announced the new sanctions against the Chief of Police of Myanmar, Than Hlaing as well as the Bureau of Special Operations Commander along with the two army units who have been long implicated in the human rights abuses in the ethnic areas of Myanmar.

Along with the core group, the United States also supported the language that condemned the actions of the military and expanded reporting and monitoring.

The core group comprises Norway, United Kingdom, and Albania.

Background:

On February 1, 2021, the military of Myanmar overthrew the democratically elected government of the country and also declared a year-long emergency. It was done hours before the newly-elected Parliament in Burma was due to convene.

President Win Myint and the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi along with the other top officials were accused of election fraud and were placed under house arrest. The military coup caused massive protests all over the country.