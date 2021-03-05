US Government includes Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist

The Commerce Department of the United States has decided to include the Myanmar Home Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry, and the conglomerates' companies MEHL- Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company and MEC- Myanmar Economic Cooperation into its trade blacklist.

The Bureau of Industry and Security of US has also added to the Entity list four entities- two Burmese security services and military entities and two commercial entities that are operated and owned by one of those entities.

The decision has been taken in the light of pro-democracy protests in Myanmar as they continue to intensify despite the crackdown by Junta. The military also fired upon the pro-democracy protestors, killing 38 people.

The protests in Myanmar have been taking place because of the recent military coup which overthrew the democratically elected government.

NEWS: Commerce Implements New Export Controls on Burma and Makes Entity List Additions in Response to the Military Coup: https://t.co/2iuYomXY4A pic.twitter.com/SVAm5heWVl — U.S. Commerce Dept. (@CommerceGov) March 4, 2021

Why the ministries have been added to the trade blacklist?

In the trade blacklist, the US has included two conglomerates MEC and MEHL of Myanmar which is used by the Military to control vast swathes of the country’s economy.

While the Home Ministry of Myanmar has been included as it commands the police and has also purchased technology from the US that was being used for the surveillance of social media.

According to the statement by the Commerce Department of the US, the country will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to the items subjected to the EAR and that the Commerce Department has been reviewing more additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions.

Incidents in Myanmar, not an internal affair: UN

While condemning the firing upon the protestors on March 3, 2021, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener stated that it was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on February 1 in Myanmar. She added that now more than 50 people have died since the coup started.

Schraner further said that the incidents taking place in Myanmar are not an internal affair as they have been affecting the stability of the region. The UN also assured that they have suspended the dialogue with Tatmadaw (Myanmar military).

The UN Human Rights Office has informed that the security forces have begun a violent crackdown on the protestors in the towns and cities across Myanmar.

Myanmar military continues violence despite international pressure:

Despite the increasing global pressure, the Burmese military has continued to violently suppress the protests against the unlawful takeover of the country. On February 27, the Myanmar military had fired the UN Ambassador of the country after he appealed to UNGA for international help to overturn the military coup.

Several lawmakers have also designated the Myanmar military as a terrorist organization.

Moreover, the outcasted civilian leader of Myanmar, Kyi, who was detained after the coup stated that two more charges have been added against her since the coup.

Background:

The military coup took place in Myanmar which detained the democratically elected leaders of the country on February 1, 2021, halted its tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule. The coup has drawn sanctions and condemnation from the US and other western countries as well as growing concerns among its neighbours.