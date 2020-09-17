US Government reveals plan to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all the US citizens free of cost

The Government of United States on September 16, 2020, unveiled its COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan which entails administering the drug to all the citizens of US free of cost.

Trump administration believes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available as soon as in January 2021 and the distribution plans are being outlined in two documents that are released by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Defence.

The comprehensive National Vaccine Distribution Plan released today by @HHSGov is a strategy to distribute and administer a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's approved by the FDA. pic.twitter.com/warbpu96qV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2020

Plan to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost:

Donald Trump's government has been planning on delivering a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 to multiple sites with no cost for the providers and no out of pocket charge for the recipient.

As per the statement by the US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, there may be limited availability of the vaccine in the initial stages, and in such an event, essential workers and front line workers will be given the priority.

The statement further added that while the Pentagon will be assisting in the distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine, it will be further administered by the Civilian health workers.

Launch of Operation Warp Speed:

Earlier in May 2020, the United States government had launched Operation Warp Speed which is a partnership project with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defence. The objective was to facilitate and accelerate the manufacturing, development, and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax Inc. announced in July 2020 that it has received $1.6 billion from the US government under Operation Warp Speed for its Coronavirus vaccine programme. The funds aimed at encouraging the advanced human trials of the possible COVID-19 vaccine and allow the company in establishing a manufacturing method for the production of 100 million doses of the possible vaccine as early as the late 2020s.