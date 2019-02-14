US House passes a resolution to withdraw US military support in Yemen

The US House of Representatives on February 13, 2019 approved a resolution that would end US support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the war in Yemen.



The resolution would direct the US President to withdraw US military forces in or “affecting” Yemen within 30 days unless they are fighting al Qaeda or associated forces. It is the first time the House of Representatives has ever supported a war powers resolution.

Key Highlights



• The resolution was passed with 248 votes in favour and 177 against in a Democratic-led House of Representatives.



• The vote is a sharp rebuke to Saudi Arabia for its conduct in the war conflict and a push-back against the Trump administration's close ties to the kingdom.



• Eighteen Republicans joined all voting Democrats in supporting the measure. The vote puts pressure on the Senate to act.



• The Senate had passed a similar resolution in December 2018 condemning Trump administration's defence of the Saudi Kingdom.



• However, the resolution was not brought up for a vote in the House, as then the Republicans held a majority in the house. On January 3, 2019, the Democrats took control of the house following sweeping victories in November elections.



• The Senate is now expected to vote on the resolution within 30 days.