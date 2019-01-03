US, Israel withdraw from UNESCO

The United States and its ally Israel officially withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with the close of the year 2018. The two nations had announced their intention to quit the international organisation in October 2017, accusing it of anti-Israel bias. Speaking on the decision, the US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert had said that the decision was not taken lightly and it reflects US concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organisation and continuing anti-Israel bias.

The decision comes as the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation is voting to choose a new director, intense balloting overshadowed by the agency’s funding troubles and divisions over Palestinian membership. This is the second such instance when the US has withdrawn itself from a major multilateral commitment after President Donald Trump took charge, first being its withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate change agreement. It underlines Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.

The outgoing Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, called the US withdrawal a 'loss to multilateralism', while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that he 'regrets this development deeply'.

"At the time when conflicts continue to tear apart societies across the world, it is deeply regrettable for the United States to withdraw from the United Nations agency promoting education for peace and protecting culture under attack," said Bokova. Impact of the Withdrawal

The withdrawal of the United States, which is meant to provide a fifth of UNESCO’s funding, is a major blow for the Paris-based organisation. However, the US had already withheld much of its funding for UNESCO since 2011, when the body admitted Palestine as a full member. The United States and Israel were among the 14 nations out of the 194 UNESCO members that voted against admitting Palestinian into the body.