US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace deal between Israel and UAE

The United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize because of his efforts on brokering the Israel-UAE Peace Deal.

The nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize has been submitted by Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. Tybring-Gjedde specifically praised Trump for his efforts towards resolving the protracted conflicts worldwide.

This is not the first time that Mr. Trump has been nominated for the Peace Prize. In 2018, Tybring-Gjedde had submitted the US President’s name following his Singapore Summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un. However, he did not win the award.

Nomination of President Trump by Tybring-Gjedde:

Tybring-Gjedde while commenting on the nomination of President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize stated that for his merit, President has done more trying to create peace between the nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.

Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump for his key role in creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, for example, the Kashmir border dispute issue between India and Pakistan, the conflict between North Korea and South Korea as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.

In his nomination letter, Tybring-Gjedde also stated that the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and UAE.

He further added that as it is expected, other Middle-Eastern Countries will also follow in the footsteps of the UAE. This agreement between Israel and UAE can be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of Cooperation and prosperity.

Member of the Norwegian Parliament also praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East and mentioned that he has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the US into an international armed conflict.

Israel-UAE Peace Deal:

In a deal brokered by the United States, UAE, and Israel in August 2020 agreed to normalize their relations. An agreement between the two nations on the mutual establishment of embassies is also expected to follow in the coming three weeks. In the exchange, Israel stated that it will halt its plans to formally annex parts of the West Bank.

On September 8, 2020, a White House Official had announced that President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony on September 15 for a groundbreaking Middle east agreement which will normalize relations between UAE and Israel.

Nomination for 2021 Nobel peace prize:

For the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, there were 318 candidates, out of which 211 were individuals and 107 were organizations. Nominations are shortlisted in February and March every year and the winners are announced in October.

Those eligible to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize can be public figures including professors, national politicians, and former prize winners.

Tybring-Gjedde, who has nominated President Trump for the Peace Prize, is a four-term member of Parliament, he also serves as a Chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.