US relaxes H-1B visa ban, allows H-1B visa holders to return to same jobs they had prior ban 

US President Donald Trump's administration has relaxed the ban on H-1B visa, allowing H-1B visas holders to enter the United States to return to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban.

The US Department of State advisory announced that the dependents of the H-1B visas holders including spouses and children will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

The advisor read that the travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification will be allowed.

Key Highlights

• The Trump administration has also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers holding H-1B visas, as their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

• The administration has also permitted travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or as researchers to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or conduct medical research in an area that would have substantial public health benefits.

• The administration has also allowed travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations.

• This category will include individuals identified by the Department of Defense or any other US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency.

Background

US President Donald Trump had issued a proclamation on June 22 suspending the issuance of temporary work visas including H-1B visa for the rest of the year. The move came as a setback for India, as a large number of H-1B visas holders include Indian IT professionals.

The step was reportedly taken to protect and help millions of Americans who lost their jobs due to the ongoing economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation came into effect on June 24, 2020.