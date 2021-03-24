US to re-establish Home Security Dialogue with India, earlier scrapped by Trump

The US President Joe Biden administration has decided to re-establish the Homeland Security Dialogue with India which was earlier discontinued by the former President of US Donald Trump.

The decision comes a day after the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spoke to the Ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on March 22, 2021. The Homeland Security Secretary expressed his desire to further strengthening the partnership between the department and India.

Why it is significant to resume the dialogue? As per the readout of the meeting which was issued later, Sandhu and Mayorkas agreed to re-establish the Homeland Security Dialogue between India and the United States. They both plan on discussing various important issues during the dialogue such as emerging technology, cybersecurity, and addressing violent extremism. It is also extremely rare of the department to release a readout of the meeting of secretary with a Foreign envoy.

Talks between Mayorkas and Sandhu:

During the discussion, both the ministers highlighted positive engagement that has already taken place during the Joe Biden administration, such as Quad which also addressed the major commitments to cooperate on climate actions, COVID-19, and cybersecurity.

Sandhu and Mayorkas recognised the significant contributions of entrepreneurs and students that have made both nations stronger.

India-US Homeland Security Dialogue:

The Dialogue was an initiative of Barack Obama's administration. The first India-United States Homeland Security Dialogue took place in May 2011.

The then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano had visited India to participate in the Dialogue with the then Home Minister of India P Chidambaram.

The second dialogue took place in Washington DC in the year 2013 between the then Indian Home Minister Sushil Kumar and Ms Napolitano.