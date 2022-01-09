26 December declared as Veer Baal Diwas by PM Modi 

Veer Baal Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the public on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on January 9, 2022 declared that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.' He tweeted saying that this would be a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be observed on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall, informed PM Modi. He further stated that these two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma.

The Prime Minister further tweeted saying that the bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. "They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them," he added.

Veer Baal Diwas: 26 December

Who were Sahibzades?

• The Sahibzades were the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed their lives in an important battle against the Mughals.

• The names of the Sahibzades were- Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

• The Sahibzades were initiated into the Khalsa, an elite warrior group created by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 to protect the innocent from religious persecution. All four Sahibzades were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19.

• Sikhism honors the martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh in the ardas prayer as "Char Sahibzade," the four princes of the Khalsa warrior order.