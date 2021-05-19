Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta passes away at 87

The veteran BJP leader had an illustrious political career that spanned over five decades after he became a member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1972.

Created On: May 19, 2021 10:11 ISTModified On: May 19, 2021 10:11 IST
Chaman Lal Gupta

The former Union Minister and Veteran leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Chaman Lal Gupta passed away on May 18, 2021, after a prolonged illness at his Gandhi Nagar residence. According to his family, Gupta was undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital.

Chaman Lal Gupta had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 5, 2021, and had returned from the hospital on May 16 after the successful treatment. However, his elder son Anil Gupta informed, his condition had suddenly deteriorated in the wee hours and he breathed his last at around 5.10 am.

The last rites of the deceased leader will be performed later in the day. Prime Minister Modi gave his tribute to Chaman Lal Gupta via Twitter and mentioned that he will be remembered for numerous community service efforts. He added that Gupta was a dedicated legislator and had strengthened BJP Party across J&K.

The Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha paid his condolences to the departed leader and stated that he will be remembered for his immense contribution towards the people’s welfare. A tweet from the office of J&K Lt. Governor acknowledged Chaman Lal Gupta as a seasoned politician and a widely respected public figure.

Chaman Lal Gupta: Political Career of over five decades

The veteran BJP leader had an illustrious political career that spanned over five decades after he became a member of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1972.

Gupta again became a member of the J&K Legislative Assembly between 2008 and 2014.

Chaman Lal Gupta was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Jammu’s Udhampur Constituency in 1996 and was again re-elected to 12th and 13th Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999.

He was the Union Minister of State, Civil Aviation Ministry between October 13, 1999, and September 1, 2001, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Food Processing Industries Ministry (September 1, 2001, to June 30, 2002), and the Union Minister of State for the Defence (July 1, 2002, to 2004).

Personal background:

Chaman Lal Gupta was born on April 13, 1934. He had completed his MSc from GM Science College Jammu and Allahabad University. He was also an author of three books in Hindi. The two-time J&K BJP President is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

