Vienna shooting: Deadly Terror Attack in Austria kills 3, around 15 severely injured

Vienna shooting: Gunmen armed with rifles opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna, capital city of Austria on November 2, 2020 killing three people and wounding several more. The deadly shooting took place just a night before the national lockdown was supposed to be enforced. One attacker was killed by the police.

As per the authorities, at least one gunman was still at large. All the people in Vienna have been urged to stay in-doors till the all-clear signal is given.

Austria’s interior minister, Karl Nehammer, described the attacker as an “Islamist terrorist” and said that he believes there was more than one attacker and that investigations were continuing. He warned that the assailants were heavily armed and dangerous.

What happened?

•An unknown number of shooters carrying long firearms opened fire at six locations close to Seitenstettengasse, the main synagogue in the heart of the Austrian capital.

•One attacker was shot by police outside St Rupert’s Church. He was carrying an assault rifle, handguns and ammunition. His body was found with an explosives vest but the vest turned out to be a dummy. The attacker's apartment was opened and searched by a SWAT team.

•Three people were killed in the attack including two men and one woman and 15 were severely injured including a police officer. The assault is considered to have an Islamist motive, as per the police.

•The police are currently searching through more than 20,000 videos given to authorities by the public to determine how many assailants were involved and the exact course of events.

Attack comes a night before National Lockdown

The deadly terror attack happened just hours before Austria imposed new national restrictions to contain rising cases of COVID-19. Hence, many people were out enjoying bars and restaurants before they get closed down till the end of November.

European leaders strongly condemn deadly shooting

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted saying "We, the French, share the shock and the grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna." He added saying that after France, it is a friendly country that has been attacked. France experienced two serious terror attacks in recent weeks, including the gruesome knife stabbing of three people in Nice and the beheading of a schoolteacher outside Paris.

Nous, Français, partageons le choc et la peine du peuple autrichien frappé ce soir par un attentat au cœur de sa capitale, Vienne. Après la France, c’est un pays ami qui est attaqué. C’est notre Europe. Nos ennemis doivent savoir à qui ils ont affaire. Nous ne céderons rien. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 2, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted saying that he was "deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna". He further expressed solidarity with the people of Austria against terror.

I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 2, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to the news that the known attacker was an Islamic State sympathiser, saying Islamist Terrorism is a “common enemy.”

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, tweeted saying that Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.

Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.



My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.



We stand with Austria @sebastiankurz — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump expresses solidarity with Austria, France

US President Donald Trump tweeted saying that his prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. He called for an end to these evil attacks against innocent people. He further stated that the United States stands with Austria, France and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.

Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

India stands with Austria: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. He stated that India stands with Austria during this tragic time and that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. https://t.co/3uxA8QfHiW pic.twitter.com/6zF3JHZwY7 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till November 11

As a precautionary measure, the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi will remain closed to the public till November 11, 2020.

As a precautionary measure, the Austrian Embassy New Delhi will remain closed to the public until 11th November 2020. We ask for your understanding: Austrian Embassy, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/IgyqLDehNp — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020