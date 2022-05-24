Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

New Delhi LG: Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as Delhi's new Lieutenant-Governor on May 23, 2022. He is the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He will be succeeding Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last week citing "personal reasons" after servinG for five years and four months.

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Anil Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The statement read, "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

Vinai Kumar Saxena had taken charge as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries on October 27, 2015. Under his leadership, KVIC was adjudged as the country's best-performing government institution under him.

Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vinai Kumar Saxena is the first Corporate person to be selected for such a post. He is a well-known name in the Indian Corporate and Social sector with over three decades of experience.

He was born in Uttar Pradesh and graduated from Kanpur University in 1981. He even holds a pilot licence.

He had started his career as an Assistant Officer in Rajasthan with JK Group in 1984. He worked for 11 years for its While Cement plant and was elevated to the position of General Manager in 1995.

He then became the CEO and was later elevated as Director of the Dholera Port Project.

He founded the popular NGO - National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL) in 1991.

He was appointed as KYIV Chairman in October 2015 where he explored the untapped streams of Khadi and Village industry sectors and launched many innovative schemes like Kumhaar Sashaktikaran Yojana and Honey Mission.

The turnover of KVIC grew by almost 248 percent under his leadership and 40 lakh employment was generated in a total of 7 years. KVIC reported a historic turnover of Rs 1.15 crore in 2021-22, which is the highest by far by any FMCG company in India.

He was appointed as a member of the National Committee on March 5, 2021 to Commemorate India's 75th Independence anniversary.

He was later nominated by the President of India on March 18, 2019 as a "Member of University Court" of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He also won International Felicitation by United Nations Decade of Sustainable Development (UNDESD) in association with other UN bodies in May 2008 for "Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security" in Gujarat.

His NGO won the Dubai International Award supported by UN-HABITAT in May 2007 for its unique project "Mission ENDURE" to reduce dust pollution in Ahmedabad city.

