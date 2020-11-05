PM Narendra Modi to chair Global Investor Roundtable Conference today evening 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the virtual Global Investor Roundtable Conference today evening. The roundtable conference is being organised by the Ministry of Finance along with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The conference will provide a common platform for dialogue between Indian business leaders, leading global institutional investors and decision-makers from the Indian Government and Financial Market Regulators.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to be present on the occasion along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries.

Key Highlights

• The Virtual Global Investor Roundtable Conference is expected to witness participation from twenty of the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with total assets under management worth about USD 6 trillion.

• The virtual conference will witness participation from key decision-makers of these investment funds such as the CEOs and CIOs.

• The global investors will be representing key regions across the globe including the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Korea and the Middle East. Some of them will be interacting with the Indian government for the first time.

• The conference will also see participation from several top Indian Business Leaders.

• The virtual roundtable will primarily focus on discussions around India’s structural reforms, economic and investment outlook and the centre's vision to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy.

Significance

The virtual Global Investor Roundtable Conference will provide an opportunity to the leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India. The foreign investments in India during the current fiscal have been the highest -ever for the first five months of a financial year.

The roundtable conference will provide an opportunity to all the stakeholders to further solidify existing partnerships and foster engagement with global institutional investors looking to increase their Indian investments.