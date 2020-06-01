Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Music Composer Duo passes away

Bollywood Music Composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music duo passed away on June 1, 2020. He was 42. Wajid was reportedly suffering from kidney ailments. As per reports, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wajid Khan had reportedly been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital late on May 31 and was kept on ventilator. The news of his death was confirmed through a tweet by fellow Music Composer Salim Merchant, who tweeted saying "devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken ."

Sajid Khan and Wajid Khan were Bollywood Music Director brothers, sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan. They are credited with composing music for several Salman Khan films including Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Wanted, Tere Naam, Partner, Hello, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg and Dabangg 2.

Sajid-Wajid Bollywood Career

• The popular music duo, Sajid-Wajid, had made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's hit film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. Wajid Khan began his career as a singer with Salman Khan starrer Partner in 2008.

• The brothers composed music for several Salman Khan films including Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chori Chori, Wanted, Partner, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3, God Tussi Great Ho, Garv, Jai Ho, Veer, Ek Tha Tiger and Hello.

• They also composed music for many other renowned films including Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Bullet Raja, Grand Masti and Satyameva Jayate to name a few.

• Some of their most popular tracks include the title track of Soni De Nakhre, Dabangg, Jalwa, Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita and Fevicol Se. They also wrote songs including Hello Brother, Hata Saawan Ki Ghata and Chupke Se Koi Aayega.

• They had also composed the title tracks for the reality television show Big Boss season 4 and 6.

• They had also composed the theme song of IPL 4, "Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka". Wajid had sung the track.

• Among their recent works, Sajid-Wajid had composed Salman’s popular “Bhai Bhai” single.

The Bollywood film fraternity took to twitter to mourn the untimely death of Wajid Khan. Following are some of the tweets:

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Heartbroken. Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul..



Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون



May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen. 🤲



#WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

Rest in peace!



