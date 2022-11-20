Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 14 November to 20 November 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as President of Slovenia, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022, and full-time member of NITI Aayog among others.

1. Who is the winner of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

a) Pakistan

b) India

c) England

d) New Zealand

2. Who has become the first female President of Slovenia?

a) Tanja Fajon

b) Katarina Kresal

c) Natasa Pirc Musar

d) Violeta Bulc

3. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 will be awarded to?

a) Soumyajit Ghosh

b) Manika Batra

c) Neha Aggarwal

d) Sharath Kamal Achanta

4. Who has been named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Sam Curran

d) Jos Buttler

5. Who has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog?

a) N.K. Singh

b) Vishal Narain

c) Arvind Virmani

d) Duvvuri Subbarao

6. Which state has implemented Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act?

a) Chhattisgarh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Jharkhand

d) Odisha

7. Who has been appointed as the Vice-President of Meta India?

a) Sandhya Devanathan

b) Arvind Krishna

c) Leena Nair

d) Nikesh Arora

8. Which state has emerged as an overall team champion of the North East Olympic Games 2022?

a) Meghalaya

b) Assam

c) Tripura

d) Manipur

9. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of NPS Trust?

a) Ajay Kumar Bhalla

d) Rajiv Gauba

c) Suraj Bhan

d) Urjit Patel

10. Who has become the Indian Army’s first woman skydiver?

a) Abhilasha Barak

b) Arti Sarin

c) Rajshree Ramasethu

d) Lance Naik Manju

Answers

1.(c) England

England defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to win the ICC Men’s T20I world Cup 2022. England by sealing their second T20 World Cup has now become the first country to hold both global white-ball trophies. They won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was the 8th T20 world cup tournament. It was played in Australia from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

2.(c) Natasa Pirc Musar

Natasa Pirc Musar has been elected as the first female President of Slovenia after she defeated her Conservative rival in the second round of elections on November 13, 2022. Natasa Pirc Musar is a journalist and a lawyer who ran as an Independent with the backing of Slovenia’s center-left Government.

3.(d) Sharath Kamal Achanta

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 will be awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. He is an Indian professional Table Tennis player who is also the first ever to become 10 times Senior National Champion. In 2019, Achanta was awarded Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest Civilian award.

4.(c) Sam Curran

England’s Sam Curran was named the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament after his superb returns throughout the tournament. Curran stepped up to play a big part in England’s run to the trophy. He emerged as a key bowler in the death overs and a useful wicket-taker for Jos Buttler’s side.

5.(c) Arvind Virmani

The Government of India has appointed Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. Virmani served as a Chief Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry (2007-2009). He also served as the Member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

6.(b) Madhya Pradesh

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has implemented the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in the state. The act aims to preserve the tribal population from exploitation with the active involvement of the Gram Sabhas. It also gives special powers to the Gram Sabhas in Scheduled Areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

7.(a) Sandhya Devanathan

Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice-President of Meta India. The appointment of a new head has come days after former India Chief Ajit Mohan stepped down from the company to pursue other opportunities. Sandhya Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience.

8.(d) Manipur

The 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games concluded in Shillong, Meghalaya with Manipur emerging as the overall team champion with a total of 240 medals which included 88 Gold Medals, 75 Silver Medals, and 77 Bronze Medals. Assam took the second spot with a total of 203 medals.

9.(c) Suraj Bhan

Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority has appointed Suraj Bhan as the Chairman of the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) which is responsible for managing funds under the National Pension System (NPS). Suraj Bhan has been a trustee on the board of NPS Trust since 2018.

10.(d) Lance Naik Manju

Lance Naik Manju became the Indian Army’s first woman skydiver after she jumped from a height of 10,000 ft from the Advanced Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv Lance Naik Manju is from the Corps of Military Police. She was trained by the skydiving training team of the Indian Army’s Adventure Wing for this heroic jump.