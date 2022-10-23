Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 17 October to 23 October 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as the World Green City Award 2022, Booker Prize 2022, and Prime Minister of Sweden among others.

1. Which Indian city has won World Green City Award 2022?

a) Hyderabad

b) Indore

c) Bhopal

d) Pune

2. Government of India has launched MBBS Course books in which language for the very first time?

a) Tamil

b) Hindi

c) Bhojpuri

d) Punjabi

3. Who has won Booker Prize 2022?

a) Claire Keegam

b) NoViolet Bulawayo

c) Shehan Karunatilaka

d) Elizabeth Strout

4. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of India?

a) Uday Lalit

b) DY Chandrachud

c) Abhinav Chandrachud

d) N.V. Ramana

5. Who has been appointed as the BCCI President?

a) Roger Binny

b) Mohinder Amarnath

c) Madan Lal

d) Sunil Gavaskar

6. Who has been elected as the Prime Minister of Sweden?

a) Jimmie Akesson

b) Ebba Busch

c) Ulf Kristersson

d) Johan Pehrson

7. Who has won India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship?

a) Sajan Bhanwala

b) Antim Panghal

c) Aman Sehrawat

d) Sagar Jaglan

8. Who has been elected as the President of the Indian National Congress?

a) Mallikarjun Kharge

b) Sonia Gandhi

c) Shashi Tharoor

d) Priyanka Gandhi

9. Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Gujarat

b) Punjab

c) Haryana

d) Madhya Pradesh

10. Which state has launched a website that lists the most polluting industrial units?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Chhattisgarh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Jharkhand

Answers

1. (a) Hyderabad

Hyderabad won the ‘World Green City Award” 2022 at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022. It has been the best across all six categories. Hyderabad beats cities like Paris, Montreal, Fortaleza, Mexico City, and Bogota. It won the World Green Cities Award for taking initiatives relying on better use of plants and nature to make a better city environment.

2. (b) Hindi

Union Minister Amit Shah launched MBBS Course Books in Hindi for the first time in India in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The Union Minister also informed that medical education is starting in Hindi and soon engineering studies will also start in Hindi. He added that PM Modi has taken a very historic decision in the new education policy by giving importance to the mother tongue of the child.

3. (c) Shehan Karunatilaka

Shehan Karunatilaka, a Sri Lankan author wins the Booker prize for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida”. Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious rewards in the world. Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to get the award. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida dictates the story of the photographer of its title, who in 1990 wakes up dead in what appears like a celestial visa office.

4. (b) DY Chandrachud

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. He will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. Chandrachud is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. Currently, he is serving as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

5. (a) Roger Binny

Roger Binny, the highest wicket-taker of India's triumphant 1983 Word Cup campaign, has been officially elected as the 36th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. Binny was the only candidate to file a nomination for the post and was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Binny has represented India in 27 Tests and 72 ODIs and has also served as a member of the national selection committee.

6. (c) Ulf Kristersson

The Swedish Parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson as the Prime Minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once-radical far-right party. Kristersson is a Conservative Moderate Party leader. His three-party coalition does not have a majority but in Sweden, Prime Ministers can govern as long as there is no Parliamentary majority against them.

7. (a) Sajan Bhanwala

India’s Greco-Roman Wrestler Sajan Bhanwala has bagged a historic Bronze medal in the 77 kg division. He won India’s first Greco-Roman Medal in the U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler got the better of Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi to win the historic medal. Bhanwala secured a 10-10 victory by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.

8. (a) Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the President of the Indian National Congress. He has become the first non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party in over two decades. As many as 9,000 delegates of the Congress Party voted in the election to pick the veteran lawmaker Mallikarjun Kharge as the Party opposition.

9. (b) Punjab

Asia’s largest Compressed Biogas plant has been inaugurated by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Punjab’s Sangrur. As per the Union Minister, the plant in Sangrur is just the beginning of India’s master plan for a CBG-based rural economy and the government is taking every step to promote the ecosystem around it.

10. (d) Jharkhand

Jharkhand Government has launched a website to publicly display the names of the polluting industrial units in the state. The step is taken to hold the industries accountable for the amount of particulate matter they release into the atmosphere. As per the Government, it is a transparency initiative that aims to disclose information on Industrial Particulate Matter in an understandable manner.