Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 22 August to 28 August 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as High Commissioner of India to the UK, Executive Director (India) at IMF, and head coach for Asia Cup 2022 among others.

1. Who has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win Gold at U-20 World Wrestling Championship?

a) Sonam Malik

b) Priyanka

c) Antim Panghal

d) Arju

2. Dahi Handi has been recognized as an official sport in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Delhi

c) Gujarat

d) Maharashtra

3. What is the name of India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier (IAC)?

a) IAC Vikrant

b) IAC Viraat

c) IAC Arihant

d) IAC Vishal

4. Which dance form has been nominated by the Government of India to be inscribed as UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list?

a) Garba

b) Giddha

c) Bhangra

d) Lavani

5. Who has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to UK?

a) Akhilesh Mishra

b) Vikram Doraiswami

c) Manoj Kumar Bharti

d) Prashant Pise

6. India’s first observatory to monitor space activity will be set up in which state?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Manipur

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Uttarakhand

7. Who has been named Team India’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022?

a) Virendra Sehwag

b) Ravi Shastri

c) VVS Laxman

d) Anil Kumble

8. India’s first composite shooting range has been inaugurated at?

a) INS Kalinga

b) INS Virabhu

c) INS Circars

d) INS Karna

9. Who has been awarded UNESCO Peace Prize 2022?

a) Emmanuel Macron

b) Angela Merkel

c) Volodymyr Zelensky

d) Joe Biden

10. Who has been appointed as the Executive Director (India) at IMF?

a) Surjit Bhalla

b) Arvind Subramaniam

c) Raghuram Rajan

d) Krishnamurthy Subramaniam

Answers

1.(c) Antim Panghal

Antim Panghal, a 17-year-old Haryana wrestler has become the first Indian woman wrestler to win Gold Medal at U-20 World Wrestling Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria. She scored at 8-0 win over Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan in 53 kg category to achieve this feat.

2. (d) Maharashtra

Dahi Handi, an event associated with the Hindu festival Janmashtami has now been accorded the status of an adventure sport in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde announced to recognize of the formation of human towers as part of Dahi Handi celebrations as an adventure sport. Dahi Handi is celebrated on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna.

3. (a) IAC Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission India’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant on September 2, 2022. The Prime Minister will officially induct the vessel to the Indian Navy at a specially arranged venue inside the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) which is manufactured over Rs. 20,000 crore warship.

4. (a) Garba

The Government of India has nominated the dance form Garba to be inscribed on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. As per the Director of UNESCO, Eric Falt, after the inclusion of Durga Puja on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage representative in 2021, India has now nominated Garba for 2022. India was elected by UNESCO to serve on the distinguished Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in July.

5. (b) Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doraiswami has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. He is presently the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Doraiswami is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1992 batch.

6. (d) Uttarakhand

India’s first commercial space situational awareness observatory, to track the objects as small as 10 cm in size orbiting the Earth, will be set up in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand by Digantara, a space sector start-up. The observatory will help India track any activity in space including that of space debris and the military satellites hovering over the region.

7. (c) VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has been named the Indian Cricket team’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022. The move has come a day after the BCCI confirmed that Rahul Dravid, India’s head coach, did not travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19.

8. (d) INS Karna

India’s 1st Composite Indoor Shooting Range has been inaugurated at INS Karna. The Shooting range has been equipped with advanced target systems with associated control software to help personnel improve their firing skills. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karna is a dedicated base for Indian Special Operations Forces, MARCOS, or Marine Commandos.

9. (b) Angela Merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awarded UNESCO Peace Prize for her ‘efforts to welcome refugees’. She has been honored for her “courageous decision in 2015 to welcome more than 1.2 million refugees, notably from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eritrea”. Angela Merkel held the office of German Chancellor for a period of 16 years and resigned in 2021.

10. (d) Krishnamurthy Subramaniam

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of the former Chief Economic Advisor (CEC) Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramaniam to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He has been appointed to the post for the period of three years from November 1, 2022.