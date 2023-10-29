Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 23 October to 29 October 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as ODI World Cup 2023, Malaysia's next king, India's first Nano DAP plant and others.

2. The Union Cabinet has approved the Jamrani Dam Project, it belongs to which state?

(d) Rajasthan

3. Who has been elected as the next King of Malaysia?

(a) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

(b) Al-Sultan Abdullah

(c) Al-Sultan Ibrahim

(d) none of these

4. Who has been appointed by the Election Commission of India as its national icon?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(c) Anushka Sharma

(d) Rajkumar Rao

5. Which player has made the record of fastest century in ODI World Cup history?

(a) Rohit Sharma

(b) Glenn Maxwell

(c) Aiden Markram

(d) Babar Azam

6. Who has been made the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team?

(a) Amol Muzumdar

(b) Ramesh Powar

(c) Nikhil Chopra

(d) Ajay Jadeja

7. India's first Nano DAP plant has been inaugurated in which state?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Gujarat

(d) Punjab

8. Which country has named the cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' that arose in the Bay of Bengal?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Bangladesh

(c) Iran

(d) Kuwait

9. When is United Nations World Development Information Day celebrated every year?

(a) 24 October

(b) 25 October

(c) 26 October

(d) 27 October

10. Who has been elected as the new CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

(a) Ajay Kapoor

(b) Uday Kotak

(c) Ashok Vaswani

(d) Ajay Sinha

Answer:-

1. (a) Haryana

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, launched 124 PM-Shri schools in the state. These schools have been designed with smart classrooms and information and communication technology (ICT) laboratories. PM-Shri School Scheme is a central government scheme.

2. (c) Uttarakhand

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to 'Jamrani Dam Project' of Uttarakhand. The construction of this project will solve the problem of drinking water and irrigation in Haldwani and surrounding areas. Jamrani Dam Project will be constructed on 'Gola' river, 10 km upstream from Kathgodam in Nainital.

3. (a) Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

The royal families of Malaysia have elected Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the next king of the country. He will take over from outgoing King Al-Sultan Abdullah on January 31 next year. Malaysia has a unique tradition in which the heads of its nine royal families become kings on a rotating basis for a five-year term.

4. (d) Rajkumar Rao

The Election Commission of India has appointed actor Rajkumar Rao as its national icon. National icons make people aware about voting. Rajkumar Rao was given the National Award for Best Actor for his film 'Newton'. In August this year, the Election Commission had made former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar its national icon.

5. (b) Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has scored the fastest century in World Cup history. Glenn Maxwell completed his century against Netherlands in just 40 balls. During his innings, Maxwell hit 9 fours and 8 sixes. In this case, Maxwell broke the record of South Africa's Aiden Markram who had scored a century in 49 balls.

6. (a) Amol Muzumdar

Domestic cricket legend Amol Muzumdar has been named the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Muzumdar has previously worked as the batting coach for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

7. (c) Gujarat

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the country's first Nano DAP plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, he said that nanotechnology will prove to be a game changer in the agriculture sector in the coming days. Nano Liquid Dapp Plant in Kalol has been set up by IFFCO at a cost of Rs 300 crore. IFFCO was established in 1967.

8. (c) Iran

Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' that arose in the Bay of Bengal hit the south-eastern coast of Bangladesh on 25 October 2023. Tropical cyclones that form in the Indian Ocean are ranked by the 13 member countries. Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' has been named by Iran. 'Hamun' is a Persian word that refers to temporary desert lakes and marshlands.

9. (a) 24 October

The United Nations (UN) celebrates World Development Information Day every year on 24 October. It was established in the year 1972. The purpose of this day is to focus attention on development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them. This day is celebrated along with United Nations Day, which was established in 1945.

10. (c) Ashok Vaswani

Ashok Vaswani has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He will replace the bank's founder Uday Kotak. Ashok Vaswani is currently the Chairman of US-Israel fintech firm Pagaya Technologies.

