WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021: India drops to 54th place; Check top 10 economies on list

WEF's Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021: Check the top 10 economies on the index that enabled the travel and tourism development. 

Created On: May 25, 2022 12:38 IST
WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021
WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021: India has been ranked the 54th place in the global travel and tourism development index 2021. The country has come down from 46th position in 2019, however, has still remained on top within South Asia.

Japan has grabbed the top spot in the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021, followed by the United States, Spain, France, and Germany. India with a score of 4.2 has ranked at 54th position which is eight lower than 2019.

WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 which comprises of 117 countries has shown that despite of the positive trends, the travel and tourism sector is still facing hurdles in its recovery.

WEF’s Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 shows uneven after pandemic recovery

The Travel and Tourism Index assesses 117 economies and identifies the key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies. COVID-19 shutdowns have re-emphasized the significant contribution travel and tourism makes to many economies around the world.

However, as the world emerges from the effects of the pandemic, the economies must start to invest in building a strong and resilient environment for delivering the travel and tourism experience and services.

Other than the United States, the top 10 economies on the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 are the high-income economies in Europe or the Asia Pacific.

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021: Top 10 economies on the index

Rank

Economies

Score

1.

Japan

5.2

2.

United States

5.2

3.

Spain

5.2

4.

France

5.1

5.

Germany

5.1

6.

Switzerland

5.0

7.

Australia

5.0

8.

United Kingdom

5.0

9.

Singapore

5.0

10.

Italy

4.9

Travel and Tourism Development Index

The Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 is a direct evolution of the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, which has been published biennially for the past 15 years.

