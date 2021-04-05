West Central Railway becomes first fully electrified Railway Zone in India

The West Central Railways has become the first fully electrified railway zone in India on March 30, 2021, after the CCRS inspection and the commissioning of electrification of the Kota-Chittaurgarh railway station (Srinagar-Jalindri) in Rajasthan.

As per Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, trains that will be passing through this railway section can now be operated at a faster speed. The west zonal railway now boasts a 3012 route km electrified network.

Earlier in 2021, with the electrification of the Nimmita-New Farakka railway section in West Bengal, the Eastern Railway Zone of India had also become a fully electrified rail network.

राजस्थान के कोटा - चित्तौड़गढ़ रेलखंड का विद्युतीकरण पूर्ण होने के साथ ही पश्चिम मध्य रेलवे देश का पहला पूर्ण विद्युतीकृत ज़ोन बन गया है।



यहां से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों का संचालन अब तेज गति से किया जा सकेगा। इससे तेल की बचत, यात्रा समय में कमी, व पर्यावरण सुरक्षा जैसे लाभ मिलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ujLINBZFEi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 30, 2021

Significance:

The electrification of the West Central Railway Section will be beneficial in various areas such as the reduction in travel time, saving fuel as well as environmental protection.

Key Highlights:

• The Union Minister had informed earlier that the speed of the railway electrification has been expanded over 4.5 times. It has gone from 608 km per year in 2009-2014 to 2,737 km in 2014-2020.

• The Ministry has been targeting 100% electrification of the Broad Gauge rail network by December 2023.

• The speed of the construction of the new lines, Gauge Conversion as well as Doubling has also been increased by over 70%. From 1,520 km per year in 2009-2014 to 2,625 km in 2014-2020.

• The speed of the freight train services has been doubled in 2020-21 to 46 km per hour. Earlier it was 23 km per hour.

Electrification of Eastern Railway Zone:

As per the Railway Ministry, the electrification of the Eastern Railway Zone will increase the speed of the rail as well as will help in minimizing the carbon footprint in the environment.

During 2014-20, in the Eastern Railway Zone, the national transporter has invested Rs. 19,811.7 crores on the infrastructural works while Rs 703.3 crores on the passenger amenities.