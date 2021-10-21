What is Truth Social- Know all about Donald Trump's new social media platform!

Former US President Donald Trump is planning to launch his own social media platform called 'TRUTH Social'. Trump said the social media group will form "a rival to the liberal media consortium."

Trump said in the statement, "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced."

A beta version of 'TRUTH Social' will be available for invited guests in November, as per an official statement released via email by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Why has Trump been banned from social media platforms?

Former US President Donald Trump has been banned from popular social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram since the January 6 US Capitol violence. Twitter was one of the first to take the extreme step to limit Trump’s ability to communicate with his followers following a few tweets by the then-president that encouraged the violent invasion of the US Capitol.

Twitter wrote that a few of his tweets were in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and because of that user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service. Other social media platforms also followed suit with similar bans.

The former US President had sued Twitter, Facebook and Google in July 2021 saying he was the victim of censorship.

All you need to know about Truth Social

Truth Social will be created through the merger of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG)and Digital World Acquisition Group. The merger will result in TMTG eventually becoming a publicly listed company, which will be subject to regulatory and stockholder approval.

Truth Social is being launched with a mission to give a voice to all, said Trump, Chairman of TMTG. Through the platform, he looks to fight back against Big Tech.

Trump stated that he created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. He also mentioned that he is excited to send out his first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. Truth would be equivalent to a tweet.

Aim The main aim of the Trump Media and Technology Group is to create a rival to liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.

When will it be launched?

The Truth Social platform is expected to be rolled out across the United States in the first quarter of 2022. A beta version of the app will be launched in November for select invited guests. Truth Social is now available for pre-order in Apple's App Store.