What is West Nile Virus? Russia warns of increase in cases; know symptoms, treatment, origin of WNV

Russia on August 30, 2021, warned of a possible increase in West Nile Virus (WNV) infections this autumn as mild temperatures and heavy precipitation will create favorable conditions for the mosquitos that carry it.

Russia’s consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor said, “In light of favourable climatic conditions this year- an abundance of precipitation…a warm and long autumn, a high number of (virus) carriers could be observed in the autumn.

The West Nile Virus, originally from Africa, has now spread in Asia, Europe, and North America. WNV is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites and can lead to fatal neurological diseases in humans.

More than 80% of West Nile Fever Cases in Russia are recorded in its Southwest region. As per the World Health Organisation, there is no vaccine against the virus available in humans, although one exists for horses.

What is West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus is an infectious disease which is spread by infectious mosquitoes. The disease spreads from birds to humans with the bite of an infected Culex mosquito and it can also lead to fatal neurological disease in humans.

As per the World Health Organisation, the virus causes West Nile Fever in around 20% of the cases. It is related to dengue, Zika, and yellow fever viruses.

West Nile Virus symptoms

People infected with West Nile Virus usually have no symptoms or mild symptoms. The symptoms of the disease include a headache, fever, skin rash, body aches, and swollen lymph glands.

The symptoms of the virus can last a few days to several weeks, and usually, they go on their own.

West Nile Virus: Where did it originate?

As per WHO, the virus was first isolated in a woman in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937. WNV was identified in birds (crows and Columbiformes) in the Nile delta region in 1953.

West Nile Virus, before 1997, was not considered pathogenic for birds, however, at that time in Israel, a more virulent strain caused the death of the different bird species presenting the signs of paralysis and encephalitis.

Human infections attributable to West Nile Virus have been reported in many countries for over 50 years.

When West Nile Virus can be dangerous? West Nile Virus can be dangerous and life-threatening if it enters the brain. The disease may cause the inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis, or the inflammation of the tissue that surrounds the spinal cord and the brain, called meningitis. Who are at risk? Children, older people, and those with weakened immune systems are more at risk.

West Nile Virus treatment

There are no specific treatments or vaccines for West Nile Disease in humans. The best way to avoid infections is to prevent mosquito bites.

The treatment is supportive for the patients with neuro-invasive West Nile Virus which often involves, intravenous fluids, hospitalization, prevention of secondary infections, and respiratory support.

The milder temperatures attributed to climate change can cause diseases such as the West Nile Virus to become more widespread.