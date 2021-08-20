WHO condemns wealthy nation’s rush towards COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The World Health Organisation on August 18, 2021, condemned the rush by the wealthy nations to provide COVID-19 booster shots to their citizens, while millions around the world are yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine.

WHO experts, while speaking before the US authorities who announced that all the vaccinated Americans will soon be eligible for additional doses, insisted that there has been no scientific evidence that COVID-19 vaccine boosters are needed.

Earlier in August 2021, the global health agency had called for a moratorium on COVID vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in the dose distribution between the rich and the poor nations.

However, that has not stopped a number of countries from moving forward with the plans to add a third vaccine jab, as they struggle to thwart the Delta variant.

It is not in the best interests of leaders just to focus on narrow nationalistic goals when we live in an interconnected 🌍 and the #COVID19 virus is mutating quickly. Our mutual resilience is only as strong as our weakest bond. #VaccinEquity — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) August 18, 2021

What WHO said on wealthy nation’s rush for vaccine boosters?

The World Health Organisation experts argued that providing the COVID -19 booster shots while so many around the world still waiting to be immunized was immoral.

WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan said that the wealthy nations have been planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have the life jackets while leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.

The fundamental ethical reality is that we have been handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people without anything to protect them.

The experts further insisted that ensuring the people in low-income countries where the vaccination has been lagging received jabs is far more important.

The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the divide between the have and have nots will only grow larger if the manufacturers and the leaders prioritize booster shots over supply to low and middle-income countries.

COVID-19 booster shots authorized by wealthy nations:

The United States of America-

The US authorities on August 18, 2021, warning that the COVID-19 vaccination efficacy has been decreasing over time, authorized the booster shots for all the Americans from September 20.

The booster shots will start eight months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.

As per the US officials, while the vaccine remains remarkably effective in reducing the risk of serious disease, death, and hospitalization from the effects of COVID-19, protection can diminish in the months ahead without boosted immunization.

US had already authorized an extra dose for people with weakened immune systems

Israel-

Israel already began administering third doses to the citizens aged 50 years or above.