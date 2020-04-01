World Athletics Championship postponed to 2022 after new Tokyo Olympics dates

The World Athletics Championship of 2021 has now been postponed to 2022 to accommodate the change in the schedule of Tokyo Olympics 2020. The championship was originally scheduled to held in Eugene, Oregon from August 6-15, 2021.

The decision has come due to the change in Tokyo Olympics dates, which was earlier scheduled to be held from July 24- August 9, 2020. The Olympics has been postponed to July 23-August 8, 2021 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak across the globe.

World Athletics Statement

In a statement, the World Athletics Federation supported the decision of Japan's Olympics organizers mentioning and appreciating that the extended time period will give athletes enough time to get back into the training and practice. It stated that everyone needs to be flexible and compromise.

World Athletic Championship new dates

The World Athletics Championship was earlier scheduled to be held from August 6 to August 15, 2021. But the shift in the dates of Tokyo Olympics due to Coronavirus Pandemic has resulted in the postponement of the World Athletics Championship to 2022.

The Athletics Federation has already begun the work on deciding the new dates for the Athletic Championship along with the World Athletic Championship organisers in Oregon.

Will other sports championships be also postponed?

The World Athletics is conducting talks with the organisers of the Commonwealth Games 2020 as well. The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in England's Birmingham from July 27-August 7, 2022.

The athletic federation is also in the discussion with the organizers of the European Athletic Championship, 2022. They are due to take place in Munich on August 11- August 21.

However, there has been no decision regarding the upcoming European Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Paris between August 26 and August 30, 2020.

Athletics is an important part of the Olympic Games as well as the Commonwealth Games.