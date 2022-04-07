World Health Day 2022: Ayush Ministry organizes ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ at Red Fort, Get Details Here

World Health Day 2022: The Ministry of Ayush on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7 organised a grand program ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ at Red Fort, New Delhi. Yoga Mahotsav demonstrated a common yoga protocol on World Health Day 2022. The ministers who participated in the yoga program included Union Minister Sarabananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Yoga Mahotsav, besides World Health Day, also marked the 75th day of the countdown to the International Day of Yoga which is celebrated on June 21 every year.

Delhi | Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attend the 'Yoga Utsav' celebration at Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/zOremflAAJ — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

1. Yoga Mahotsav at Red Fort in New Delhi on April 7 was held between 6.30 AM to 8 AM.

2. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was the Chief Guest at Yoga Mahotsav. The event was also attended by several other Union ministers, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, Members of Parliament, Yoga Gurus as well as other prominent spokespersons.

3. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the occasion of World Health Day extended his greetings and wishes for the health of the world. He added that Yoga is an ancestral way of life for Indians.

On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my greetings & wish for the health of the world. Yoga is our ancestral way of life; we've kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/AgmubbhWzn — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

4. Yoga Mahotsav on World Health Day 2022 is being organized for a demonstration of the common Yoga Protocol and to mark the 75th-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

5. While speaking at Yoga Mahotsav, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stated that the worldwide acceptance of Yoga has become a matter of pride for the country. He added that Yoga has been accepted as an integral part of spiritual and cultural heritage.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 as the World Health organization’s constitution came into force on this date in 1948. The first World Health Day was marked in 1950 and the celebrations aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme highlighting the priorities of the World Health Organisation.

World Health Day 2022 theme is ‘Our Planet, Our Health’ which aims at focusing on the need for urgent actions to keep the planet and humans healthy and to create societies that are focused on the well-being of every individual.

International Yoga Day 2022: How India will celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga?

International Day of Yoga 2022 will be organized under the observation of the Ayush Ministry which is also the nodal ministry of International Yoga Day. The preparation of IDY-22 is already underway as every year the main event of International Day of Yoga is a mass yoga demonstration which is led by Prime Minister Modi himself.

Ayush Ministry with its various stakeholders chalked out a 100 days countdown program for the upcoming International Yoga Day wherein 100 organizations will be promoting yoga in 100 cities.

As the 8th IDY will fall under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations this year, the government has proposed to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic sites in India.