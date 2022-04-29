World Immunisation Week 2022: Why childhood vaccination is significant; Know 5 facts about vaccines

World Immunization Week 2022 theme: World Immunisation Week is observed every year in the last week of April to highlight the collective action that is required to promote the use of the vaccines in order to protect the people of all ages against deadly diseases. World Immunisation Week 2022, in the present times, sheds light on the fact that amid COVID-19, the need for getting vaccinated has only multiplied.

World Immunisation Week 2022 theme announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is ‘Long Life for All’. The global health body which is also observing World Immunisation Week 2022 stated that the ultimate goal of the Immunisation Week is for more people and their communities to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

On World Immunisation Week 2022 learn more about why childhood vaccination is important for a healthy society as well as 5 facts that must be known regarding vaccines.

It’s #WorldImmunizationWeek.



World Immunisation Week 2022

World Immunisation Week is celebrated in the last week of April and the event is observed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Through its convening power, WHO works with countries across the world to raise awareness of the value of vaccines and immunization as well as ensuring that governments obtain guidance and technical support for implementing high-quality immunization programmes.

World Immunization Week: Childhood vaccination and its significance in India

To prevent many diseases and infections, timely vaccination is of utmost importance, however, amid the covid-19 pandemic the work on childhood vaccination has suffered greatly. Apart from the COVID vaccines, the Government of India has been stressing about getting children vaccinated to protect them from deadly diseases such as tetanus, polio, diphtheria, and hepatitis, among others.

As per UNICEF, only 65% of children in India receive full immunization during their first year of life. Despite the clear evidence of the significance of vaccines, young children in India as well as in other countries are missing out on life-saving vaccination.

The vaccine is the only mode that can prevent deadly diseases and is given in early childhood. It is also important as it helps in eradicating dangerous diseases such as polio and smallpox. Immunisation received in childhood can also help children in fighting diseases later on in life too.

World Immunisation Week 2022: 5 Facts about Vaccines

1. Deadly diseases can return if the vaccination is stopped or not received

Even with access to hygiene, safe water, and sanitation, there is a danger of infections spreading. If the vaccination is stopped or not received, these deadly diseases that are now uncommon can quickly return.

2. Even if the risk of infection is low, it is best to get vaccinated

There are chances that the deadly diseases can make a comeback if the immunization rates drop. Even if the infection is low in the current situation, the future of the disease and the form that it can take remains unknown. To prevent it, better to get vaccinated in prior.

3. Immunisation through vaccines is safest way

Getting vaccinated is the safest way to prevent deadly diseases. Vaccines produce an immune response that is similar to the immune response produced by a natural infection.

4. Combined vaccines are much safer

Several vaccines at the same time do not have any negative impact on the immune system. Particularly in the case of children who are more exposed to antigens from a common cold than they are from vaccines.

5. Vaccination can be received during mild illness

It is safe to give vaccines during mild illnesses, however, the children with moderate or severe illnesses must wait till they get better before receiving the dose.