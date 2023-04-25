World Malaria Day 2023 Annually Observed on April 25, Know Slogan, Precautions and Significance here

World Malaria Day is celebrated every year to spread mindful awareness among people about a hazardous disease called Malaria. The World Health Organization (WHO) plays a crucial role in implementing real-life techniques to take control of the illness.

However, resources are to be made available as funding is essential through which the problem can be tackled. This year also the main focus is on eliminating malaria cases and providing protection to the susceptible ones.

World Malaria Day 2023 Theme

For the current year 2023, World Malaria Day’s theme is “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement” as decided by the UN Agency, WHO highly aims to lift awareness about the urgent need to execute the useful tools and strategies that are available in present times. It is for those who are out of reach across the Western Pacific.

Several Challenges

The Western Pacific region faces continuous challenges regarding malaria elimination. The disease is often found in remote areas or among highly unapproachable populations. About 90 per cent of malaria cases are recorded every year across Africa.

As per the data, 70% of malaria deaths have been reported in many areas due to delayed treatment and Plasmodium falciparum is the most common variety out of all. Other major difficulties include reaching methods in remote populations located in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

WHO is putting efforts with countries and areas in the specific region to build and implement strong strategies like fever screening and treatment, targeted drug administration and rapid response to all malaria cases.

Determinants of Malaria

The following are the factors that are related to malaria infection:-

Season

Age

Geographical Area

Socio-Economic statuses like poverty or poor living conditions

Environmental Changes

The most common #malaria symptoms are:



🦟 Fever,

🦟 Chills,

🦟 Weakness,

🦟 Other flu-like symptoms.



Contact a healthcare professional if you are living in a malaria-affected area & experience these symptoms🔗https://t.co/hjWkHLzmeR #WorldMalariaDay pic.twitter.com/MYQmKijazt — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 25, 2023

How to know you have malaria?

Check below the physical attributes that can be examined for malaria:-

Cold

Fever

Headache

Diarrhoea

Vomiting or Distaste

Abdominal Pain

Muscle/ Joint/ Body Pain

Fatigue

Dry Cough

How to naturally treat malaria?

Some ancient holy herbs can really help with malaria symptoms. The names of these natural herbs that hold the capability to soothe your body are:-

Neem

Ginger

Tulsi

Turmeric

Cinnamon

Krishna Musali

Guduchi

Seek Doctor!

If the symptoms continue to persist and the person’s health worsens so visit the specialized doctor immediately to get relief. Some of the most preferred antimalarial drugs include:-

Primaquine phosphate

Atovaquone-proguanil (Malarone)

Quinine sulfate (Qualaquin) with doxycycline (Oracea, Vibramycin, others)

Certain prevention steps can be implemented by everyone to stay away from this sickening disease. Read below to know it.

Cover your beds with mosquito nets

Apply mosquito repellent

Neem and Coconut Oils

Cover your skin by wearing long pants and full sleeve tops

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What are the common types of malaria?

Ans. Following are four kinds of malaria parasites that infect human beings are given below:-

Plasmodium falciparum

P. vivax

P. ovale

P. malariae

Q2. How is malaria caused?

Ans. Malaria usually occurs when a contaminated female “Anopheles” mosquito bites a person and parasites transfer to his/her body. Moreover, hot and humid environments also cause malaria to appear.

Q3. What is the test conducted to detect malaria?

Ans. Malaria parasites are often identified by taking the person’s blood and checking the drop under a microscope. An alternative method called PCR (Polymerase Chain reaction) is a confirmatory test.

