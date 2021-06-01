World Milk Day 2021: Date, Theme, Objective - All you need to know!

World Milk Day 2021: World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1st to raise awareness regarding the importance of milk as a highly nutritious global food item and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Each year, the day actively promotes the benefits of milk and dairy products around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people.

World Milk Day 2021 will be celebrated through social media campaigns and programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Milk Day 2021 Theme

The World Milk Day 2021 theme focuses on sustainability in the dairy sector with messages around the environment, nutrition and socio-economics.

Objective

• The World Milk Day 2021 aims to re-introduce dairy farming to the world and help create a positive stream of conversation.

• The organisers of the World Milk Day 2021 invited videos from farmers and others who are embracing technology to help create a low-carbon future for dairy.

• These videos have been invited on social media.

Significance

• World Milk Day is observed to make people aware of the importance of milk and dairy products in our lives.

• Milk and dairy products are not only a great source of nutrition but are also a means of livelihood for nearly a billion people across the globe.

• The day is especially important for India as it is one of the largest producers of milk across the world.

What is World Milk Day? World Milk Day is a day that was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001 to recognize the importance of milk as global food and celebrate the dairy sector. The day has been observed on June 1 each year ever since 2001.

How can people join the World Milk Day Campaign?

People can join the World Milk Day campaign by using the official hashtags- #WorldMilkDat and #EnjoyDairy.