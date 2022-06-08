World Oceans Day 2022: Why Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8; 5 Facts about Oceans that you must know

World Oceans Day 2022: Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8 to conserve the water body through collective efforts and save it from the perils of human activities. World Oceans Day 2022 highlights the role of oceans in sustaining life on the Earth and inspiring action to conserve it.

World Oceans Day 2022 theme is ‘Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean’. It aims at encouraging collective action for the preservation of the water body as the oceans are an essential link that connects us all. On World Oceans Day it has to be made sure that the ocean is not harmed anymore but rather revitalized.

On World Oceans Day 2022, learn more about the water bodies that connect our vast ecosystem. Also, learn some interesting facts about oceans today.

Make a difference for this #WorldOceanDay and use your voice for our ocean. Sign on to urge world leaders to protect at least 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean by 2030. Sign the petition now: https://t.co/foLykRbpgp pic.twitter.com/gD1R4LbJ6B — World Ocean Day (@WorldOceansDay) June 7, 2022

World Oceans Day 2022

World Oceans Day 2022 encourages governments around the world to initiate various measures for the protection of vast water bodies. Oceans are the source of food for billions while regulating the climate and producing more than half of the planet’s oxygen through the organisms thriving in it.

World Oceans Day is observed to step up the efforts and save the oceans from further damage while also taking measures to revive their glory.

World Oceans Day 2022: Why it is celebrated on June 8?

The idea of World Oceans Day was first proposed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The day was aimed at celebrating the world’s shared ocean while also underlining its significant role in our lives.

On December 5, 2008, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution and designated June 8 as World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day: How Plastic waste in ocean has become a problem?

World Oceans Day 2022 provides an opportunity to shed light on the problem of plastic waste in the ocean. The water bodies today face a large threat from water pollution and the problem of plastic waste.

Even though the ocean water is not drinkable, it is still a significant resource for the human species, however, the plastic problem is playing a key role in destroying it. Plastics can take up to several years to decompose naturally and off all the plastics, single-use plastic is the most worrisome.

Oceans have also become a dumping site for plastic waste that ends up degrading the quality of water.

World Oceans Day 2022: 5 Facts about Oceans that you must know

1. Oceans are responsible for breathing life into the planet as they produce at least 50 percent of the Earth’s oxygen.

2. The oceans absorb the sun’s heat, and 30% of carbon dioxide is produced by humans. As the heat is absorbed, the oceans transfer it to the atmosphere and distribute it around the world.

3. More than 80 percent of the ocean is unexplored and unmapped, which makes it an interesting area of the planet.

4. Oceans have not been immune to climate change. The year 2020 was marked the ocean’s hottest year on record.

5. The oceans hold about 321 million cubic miles or 1.34 billion cubic kilometers of water, which is roughly about 97 percent of the Earth’s water supply.