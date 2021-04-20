World order under serious stress: EAM Jaishankar tells UNSC

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on April 19, 2021, during his address at the UNSC Open Debate on cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organization, said that the world order built ‘following the Second World War is under serious stress’.

EAM S Jaishankar highlighted that the ‘security challenges’ since the UN was founded 75 years ago have also changed.

During his address, Jaishankar noted that India’s ties with ASEAN are the foundation of its Act East Policy’ and the ‘Key pillar of its foreign policy’. India envisions Indo-Pacific as a free, open, and inclusive region. This vision is based on ASEAN centrality.

Spoke at the UNSC meeting chaired by Vietnam on regional and sub-regional organisations.



•Support closer engagement with the UN, in line with the UN Charter.



•Cited ASEAN, BIMSTEC and African Union as three positive Indian experiences.https://t.co/DBvpwROCr5 pic.twitter.com/aKCZPV6rbt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 19, 2021

He also mentioned that India is committed to its goal of building on the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework. India has been deeply committed to peacebuilding and sustaining UN peacekeeping operations in Africa.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on April 19, 2021, also spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and exchanged views on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

The discussion was about the recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood as well as issues related to health cooperation between both countries.

Spoke to my US counterpart Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Conversation covered recent developments in India’s immediate and extended neighbourhood. Exchanged views on the UNSC agenda. Also discussed issues pertaining to our health cooperation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 19, 2021

Had a warm and productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-India relationship. We discussed regional security issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan and Burma and global challenges such as climate change. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 19, 2021

President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021, had announced that all the US troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. Analysts are of the opinion that this subject must have likely been one of the discussion topics during the talks between Jaishankar and Blinken.

About the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

UNSC is one of the six main organs of the United Nations (UN) that is primarily vested with the responsibility to maintain international peace and security among countries and foster friendly relations among countries.