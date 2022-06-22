World Rainforest Day 2022: What is a Rainforest? List of world’s largest surviving tropical rainforests

World Rainforest Day 2022: World Rainforest Day is observed annually on June 22 to honour and promote the rainforests all over the world. Rainforests are a source of many resources such as fresh water and clean air as they absorb harmful gases including carbon dioxide. World Rainforest Day 2022 sheds light on the fact that despite its significance, the deforestation in the world’s largest rainforests has been continuously high since the 1980s.

World Rainforest Day 2022 encourages the governments to take significant steps to conserve the rainforests that are considered to be one of the most valuable resources of the Earth. Some of the largest rainforests in the world include the Amazon Rainforest which alone supplies 20 percent of the oxygen that we breathe in.

On World Rainforest Day 2022, learn more about the significance of rainforests and the list of the world’s largest surviving tropical rainforests.

A very special way to kick off #WorldRainforestDay 💚



Ready yourself for the excitement, action, energy, inspiration and acceleration of World Rainforest Day with this thoughtful meditative reflection from the incomparable @DeepakChopra 🌿 pic.twitter.com/etgwwI8fOk — World Rainforest Day (@W_RainforestDay) June 21, 2022

World Rainforest Day 2022 Date

World Rainforest Day is observed every year on June 22.

World Rainforest Day 2022

World Rainforest Day was marked for the first time on June 22, 2017. The Rainforest Partnership had started the initiative with the aim to preserve the tropical rainforests. The agenda behind the initiative was to protect the world’s rainforests which are an integral part of the ecosystem.

World Rainforest Day 2022 theme

The theme of World Rainforest Day 2022 is ‘The Time is Now’. A number of initiatives are taken on World Rainforest Day to impact the rainforests and preserve them. The World Rainforest Day theme 2022 will focus on the solutions that are being considered and implemented.

What is a Rainforest?

Rainforests are characterized by a closed and continuous tree canopy, moisture-dependent vegetation, the presence of epiphytes and lianas and the absence of wildfire.

Rainforests are classified as the tropical rainforest or temperate rainforests, however, the other types have also been described. Estimates vary from 40 per cent to 75 per cent of all the biotic species being indigenous to the rainforest.

World Rainforest Day 2022: Significance

The world depends on rainforests in many ways. From coffee, spices, vegetables, and fruits to palm oils, the products that we receive are uncountable.

Amazon Rainforest, which is the world’s biggest rainforest also supplies 20 percent of the oxygen that we breathe and vital fresh water as well. Rainforests play a significant role in combating global warming by absorbing the excess carbon dioxide and stabilizing the climate patterns.

World Rainforest Day 2022: List of World’s largest surviving tropics rainforests

1. Amazon Rainforest

The Amazon rainforest is the world’s biggest and most well-known rainforest. Amazon Rainforest accounts for little more than one-third of all tree cover in the tropics.

2. Congo Rainforest

The Congo Basin, which covers an area of 3.7 million sqm, has the world’s second-biggest section of the tropical rainforest. Congo accounts for 60 percent of Central Africa’s lowland primary forest.

3. Sundaland

Sundaland comprises the islands of Borneo, Sumatra, and Java, as well as Peninsular Malaysia. The island of Borneo is officially divided between Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei.

4. Atlantic Forest

The Atlantic Forest is formerly stretched from north-eastern Brazil into Argentina and Paraguay’s hinterlands. Crops, plantations, and secondary woods make up the majority of the forest cover in this area.

5. Guinean Forests of West Africa:

The Guinean Forests of West Africa are the lowlands tropical forests that stretch from Liberia and Sierra Leone to the Nigerian-Cameroon border.