World’s No.1 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Novak Djokovic, the world’s no.1 tennis player, has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement was issued confirming the news. Djokovic recently took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

As per the statement, he has tested positive for a virus COVID-19 although he is not showing any symptoms. Novak Djokovic was tested along with his family members with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar.

He confirmed that his wife, Jelena Djokovic has also tested positive while the results of their children remain negative. Djokovic is a Serbian professional tennis player who is currently the world’s No. 1 in men’s singles tennis.

Statement by Novak Djokovic:

A world-renowned tennis player mentioned that he and his wife took a test immediately after returning to Belgrade from Zadar In Croatia.

Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Croatia’s Borna Coric were earlier tested positive of COVID-19 after playing in Djokovic’s Adria Tour Exhibition Tournament in Balkans. The final tournament was cancelled following Dimitrov’s positive COVID-19 test.

In a released statement, Djokovic stated that he feel extremely sorry for each individual case of infection and he hopes that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation.

He added that the moment the family arrived in Belgrade, they went to be tested. He was positive as well as his wife while children are tested negative.

He further added that everything he had done in the past month was with a pure heart and sincere intentions. The tournament organized by Djokovic was meant to unite and share a message of compassion and solidarity throughout the region.

Novak Djokovic clarified that the tournament was organized when the virus had weakened and they believed that the conditions for hosting the tour were perfect. But the virus is present and it is now a new reality that we are still learning to cope with and live with.

While the other players of the tournament remained in Zadar to be tested, Djokovic had travelled to his home in Serbia before being tested for the virus. As per the Adria Tour Organisers, this was because he was not showing any symptoms of the virus.