Yoshihide Suga announced as Japan's new Prime Minister

Yoshihide Suga, who won the leadership vote of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has been elected as Japan's new Prime Minister by the powerful House of Representatives on September 16, 2020.

The new Prime Minister of Japan has pledged to push forward with the former PM Shinzo Abe policies such as 'Abenomics', it is a mixture of measures which is aimed at spurring growth in the world's third-largest economy and at beating deflation.

On September 14, 2020, Suga had secured 377 votes to become the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan. He replaced long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who resigned unexpectedly in August 2020 due to health problems.

Yoshihide Suga: New PM of Japan

• Yoshihide Suga has been serving as the Chief Cabinet Secretary in the current administration and he was widely expected to win the elections.

• The New Prime Minister's immediate focus will be on reviving the battered economy while keeping the effect of COVID-19 under control.

• Yoshihide Suga will be the oldest Prime Minister to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991.

• Suga is considered a close ally of Mr. Abe and is expected to continue his predecessor’s policies.

• He had won the vote for the presidency of the Conservative-Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) by a large margin, taking 377 of a total of 534 votes from lawmakers and regional representatives.

• Taking over mid-term, Mr. Yoshihide Suga is expected to stay in post until elections due in September 2021.

• Katsunobu Kato, the Health Minister of Japan has been expected to succeed Suga as the Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Shinzo Abe resignation from the position:

According to Shinzo Abe, he did not want his illness to get in the way of decision making and also apologized to the people for failing to complete his term in office.

The 65- years old has suffered from Ulcerative Colitis for many years. He informed that his condition has worsened recently. In 2019, he became Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister and his current year in office began in 2012.

About Yoshihide Suga:

Mr. Yoshihide Suga is a veteran politician and is expected to provide continuity heading an interim government until the 2021 elections. One of the most prominent appearances of Mr. Suga recently was during the transition from Emperor Akihito, who abdicated, to his son Naruhito in 2019.

It fell to Mr. Yoshihide Suga to unveil the name of the new Reiwa era to the Japanese and Global public. While not considered to be a very passionate or energetic politician, he does have a reputation of being very efficient and practical.