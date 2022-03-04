Zaporizhzhia Power Plant: Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear power plant, largest in Europe

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: Russia has captured Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. This comes after intense fighting was reported in the region between Russian and defending Ukrainian forces following shelling by Russian military.

The fighting spread fears of a potential nuclear disaster after fire was reported at the nuclear power plant complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on social media warning that Russia is firing at the nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. It is located in southeastern Ukraine. near the city of Enerhodar, on the Dnieper river. The Zaporizhzhia power plant accounts for about one-quarter of Ukraine’s power generation.

What happened exactly?

As per Ukrainian officials, Russian military forces begun shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power station, as a result of which a fire broke out in the complex.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted on social media urging, ”Europe must wake up now, Europe’s largest power plant is on fire. Right now, Russian tanks are firing upon nuclear units.” He said that these tanks are equipped with thermal imagers so they know where they are shooting.

He appealed to all Ukrainians, all Europeans, to all people who know the word ‘Chernobyl’ and “speak to your politicians, Russian troops are firing upon a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Energodar.”

Zelenskiy warned that there are six power units at the nuclear power plant, one power unit exploded in Chernobyl! Enerhodar city’s mayor Dmytro Orlov also confirmed that the plant was on fire.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson both spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the situation.

The White House tweeted, “@POTUS spoke with President Zelenskyy this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. He joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

UK PM Boris Johnson also tweeted informing, “I've just spoken to President @Zelenskyy about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.”

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also spoke with the Ukrainian President about the horrific attacks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He tweeted saying, “These unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately.”

What is the situation now?

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that the fire had been put out at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station. The fire was reported in a building identified as a training centre. There are no reported casualties.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power units remain intact and no changes in radiation level have been registered. Though unit 1 reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, the damage does not affect the safety of the unit.

The International Atomic Energy Agency informed in a tweet that Ukrainian regulator has confirmed that there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the station and "essential" equipment was not impacted.

IAEA Director General Rafael MGrossi spoke with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and appealed for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit.

The IAEA Director General Rafael MGrossi will hold a press conference on the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant today.

Current state of the six power units at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power

Unit 1 is in outage

Unit 2 and 3 have been disconnected from the grid.

United 4 is in operation at 690 MW power.

Unit 5 and 6 are being cooled down.