Chess Game #12: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Chess is a two-player board game that begins with each player controlling 16 pieces. Chess game tests your tactical skills. The goal of every chess game is to checkmate the opponent’s king. With these puzzles, you can learn how to play chess and also train and improve your knowledge of positions that can help you in real tournament games.

In these checkmate puzzles, you must aim to put the opponent’s king in a position where it is in immediate danger of being captured and cannot escape. There is no luck involved in chess, as the outcome of the game is determined solely by the players' tactics and strategy.

If you are looking for a chess challenge, try our 1-move checkmate puzzle series. Solve daily chess puzzles with different difficulty levels.

Chess Puzzles #12: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Here we have another chess puzzle for you.

In the above chess board, white is to move to checkmate the black king in a single move. To make the chess puzzle more challenging, you must find the move within 8 seconds.

Can you checkmate the black king in 1 move to win this chess game?

The black king is sitting in the e3 square on this chess board. What will be your winning move?

Do not worry if you cannot find the move, you can always check the solution below.

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! If you found the winning move to checkmate the black king. However, if you are trying to solve this chess game, we have shared the answer below.

Answer: Move the white knight from f2 to d1 square to checkmate the black king in 1 move.

SHARE this chess puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to checkmate in 1 move.

