Chess Game With Answers: Chess is one of the oldest games in the world, with its origins dating back to at least the 6th century AD. The world's longest chess game lasted for 269 moves and took over 20 hours to complete. The Queen is the most powerful piece in chess, but it was originally the weakest piece.

The Queen was originally called the ‘Advisor’ and could only move one square diagonally. However, in the 15th century, the Queen was given the powers of the Rook and Bishop, making it the most powerful piece in chess. This change is thought to have been inspired by the rise of powerful female monarchs in Europe at the time, such as Isabella I of Castile and Catherine of Aragon.

Did you enjoy learning fascinating facts about the Chess game? Stay further as here is a 1-move checkmate challenge for you.

Chess Puzzle #9: Checkmate In 1 Move, White To Play

Chess is a great way to improve your problem-solving skills and strategic thinking. In the chessboard above, your challenge is to checkmate black King in a single move. We can see the black king is sitting in the h8 square.

What will be your winning move here? You have 10 seconds to figure it out. Hurry up! Use your chess tactics to finish off the game with a fantastic chess move.

What is the winning move here?

Check the solution of the chess puzzle below!

Chess Puzzles with Answers

Bravo! If you found the winning move of white to checkmate black in 1 move. However, we have shared the chess puzzle solution below if you are still looking for the answer.

Answer: Move the white knight from g5 to f7 square to checkmate the black king in 1 move!

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

