Chess Game With Answers: Chess is a game of strategy and tactics that has been played for centuries. It is a game of two players, each of whom controls 16 pieces on a chess board of 64 squares.

The goal of the game is to checkmate the opponent's king, which means placing the king in a position where it is in check and cannot escape. And one of the most challenging and rewarding ways is to checkmate your opponent in a single move. This is called a 1-move checkmate.

Here is a series of chess game with answers on Jagran Josh every day. Each game will start with a position where white is to move and checkmate black in a single move. We will then provide the answer to each game so that you can test your own chess skills and see if you can solve the puzzle.

Chess Game #8: Checkmate In 1 Move, Black To Play

Here are some chess game tips to solve the puzzle:

Look at the position of the pieces on the board.

Identify the possible moves that black can make.

Evaluate each move and determine which one will lead to checkmate in one move.

Make the winning move and checkmate white's king.

It may take some time and practice to be able to solve 1-move checkmate puzzles. But with a little effort, you can become a chess champion!

What is the winning move here?

Check the solution of the chess puzzle below!

Chess Puzzles with Answers

Bravo! If you found the winning move of black to checkmate black in 1 move. However, we have shared the chess puzzle solution below if you are still looking for the answer.

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

