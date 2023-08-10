Eye Test: Find 5 Hidden Popcorn Boxes In Less Than 20 Seconds!

If you spot all 5 popcorn boxes hidden among humans within 20 seconds, you have a 20/20 vision which means you have strong healthy powerful vision. Take this fun puzzle vision test and see how quickly can you spot all the 5 hidden popcorn boxes in the image.

But don't worry if you can't find the popcorn boxes right away. This puzzle challenges your eyesight and observation skills. How fast can you differentiate the popcorn boxes hidden in plain sight in the image?

Do not be distracted by the shapes and patterns in the image. Look for the popcorn boxes as you get to the movie theatres. Once you spot one popcorn box, it would be easier for you to spot the four remaining boxes.

What are you waiting for? Start looking!

Puzzle Challenge: Find 5 Hidden Popcorn Boxes In Less Than 20 Seconds!

The image looks like people are watching a movie in the cinema halls. All of them are wearing blue and red colour glasses. Looks like they are watching a 3D movie. But among them, there are 5 popcorn boxes hidden in plain sight.

Your challenge is to spot all 5 popcorn boxes in less than 20 seconds. Can you do it?

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Find Hidden Popcorn Boxes Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you spotted all 5 popcorn boxes hidden in the image. However, if you are still looking for them, here we have circled them in yellow for you.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

